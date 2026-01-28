South Korean Former First Lady Sentenced: A Surprise Verdict

In a stunning development, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced former South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison for corruption charges, including receiving illicit gifts from the Unification Church in exchange for business favors.

The independent counsel had initially pushed for a 15-year term, highlighting the gravity of the bribery, stock price manipulation, and political funding law violations, but the court cleared Kim of all except bribery due to insufficient evidence.

Kim, who has been in custody since August, faces a surprising decision while former President Yoon Suk Yeol awaits a verdict on his martial law imposition charge, with prosecutors demanding a death sentence in his case.

(With inputs from agencies.)