Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amid Intensified Shadow War with Israel

Iran executed Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, accused of espionage for Israel. The judiciary reported he was hanged for cooperating with Mossad. Iran's executions for alleged spying have increased following heightened tensions after Israeli and U.S. forces targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a heightened clash with Israel, Iran has executed Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, accused of espionage on behalf of Israel's Mossad. The Iranian judiciary's outlet, Mizan, reported his execution for alleged transfer of classified information.

Esmaeilipour's arrest occurred on April 29, 2025, followed by a conviction for intelligence cooperation with a hostile entity. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict, leading to his execution on Wednesday.

This execution marks a rise in such incidents, attributed to increased tensions since Israel and U.S. forces attacked Iranian nuclear sites in June, exacerbating the regional shadow war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

