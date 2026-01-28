Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amid Intensified Shadow War with Israel
Iran executed Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, accused of espionage for Israel. The judiciary reported he was hanged for cooperating with Mossad. Iran's executions for alleged spying have increased following heightened tensions after Israeli and U.S. forces targeted Iran's nuclear facilities in June.
In a heightened clash with Israel, Iran has executed Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, accused of espionage on behalf of Israel's Mossad. The Iranian judiciary's outlet, Mizan, reported his execution for alleged transfer of classified information.
Esmaeilipour's arrest occurred on April 29, 2025, followed by a conviction for intelligence cooperation with a hostile entity. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict, leading to his execution on Wednesday.
This execution marks a rise in such incidents, attributed to increased tensions since Israel and U.S. forces attacked Iranian nuclear sites in June, exacerbating the regional shadow war.
