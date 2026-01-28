Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amid Intensified Shadow War with Israel

In a heightened clash with Israel, Iran has executed Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, accused of espionage on behalf of Israel's Mossad. The Iranian judiciary's outlet, Mizan, reported his execution for alleged transfer of classified information.

Esmaeilipour's arrest occurred on April 29, 2025, followed by a conviction for intelligence cooperation with a hostile entity. The Supreme Court upheld the verdict, leading to his execution on Wednesday.

This execution marks a rise in such incidents, attributed to increased tensions since Israel and U.S. forces attacked Iranian nuclear sites in June, exacerbating the regional shadow war.

(With inputs from agencies.)