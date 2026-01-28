Left Menu

President's Visionary Address Charts India's Future Path

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan hailed President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament as visionary, highlighting India's development and future roadmap. The address emphasized inclusive growth and the aspiration to build a self-reliant nation. President Murmu called on parliamentarians to unite for national interests like Viksit Bharat and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:54 IST
President's Visionary Address Charts India's Future Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint session of Parliament, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised President Droupadi Murmu's address as a comprehensive and visionary blueprint for India's development.

The speech detailed India's progress and laid out a future roadmap, emphasizing inclusive, people-centric growth and the ambition for an independent and strong India.

President Murmu urged parliamentarians to show unity in serving national priorities like Viksit Bharat and swadeshi championing, transcending political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026