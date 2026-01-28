President's Visionary Address Charts India's Future Path

In a joint session of Parliament, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised President Droupadi Murmu's address as a comprehensive and visionary blueprint for India's development.

The speech detailed India's progress and laid out a future roadmap, emphasizing inclusive, people-centric growth and the ambition for an independent and strong India.

President Murmu urged parliamentarians to show unity in serving national priorities like Viksit Bharat and swadeshi championing, transcending political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)