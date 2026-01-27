Kerala's CMDRF: Boosting Transparency and Efficiency in Fund Disbursal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday that more than Rs 8,000 crore has been spent from the CMDRF over the last decade under LDF administration.

The Chief Minister addressed several LDF MLAs in the Assembly, providing insights into the utilization of the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. He emphasized the faster, transparent system now allows applicants to track their requests online.

Vijayan compared spending figures with the previous UDF government and reiterated the LDF's ongoing support for the homeless and those in need of medical assistance, endorsing the fund's vital role in addressing emergencies.

