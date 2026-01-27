Left Menu

Kerala's CMDRF: Boosting Transparency and Efficiency in Fund Disbursal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted that over Rs 8,000 crore have been utilized from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the LDF's ten-year tenure, with Rs 2,000 crore allocated for medical aid. The fund distribution system has improved in speed and transparency, providing relief more efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:08 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Tuesday that more than Rs 8,000 crore has been spent from the CMDRF over the last decade under LDF administration.

The Chief Minister addressed several LDF MLAs in the Assembly, providing insights into the utilization of the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. He emphasized the faster, transparent system now allows applicants to track their requests online.

Vijayan compared spending figures with the previous UDF government and reiterated the LDF's ongoing support for the homeless and those in need of medical assistance, endorsing the fund's vital role in addressing emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

