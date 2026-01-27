Himachal's Push for Infrastructure and Ecological Recognition

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held key discussions with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to secure financial backing for the state's infrastructural needs, particularly focusing on roads and bridges maintenance.

In a significant move, Union Minister Gadkari approved Rs 200 crore for the Chaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Ochghat road under the CRIF, aiming to benefit apple growers significantly. Sukhu also stressed the necessity for tunnels on critical routes to improve connectivity in the hilly terrain.

Sukhu's subsequent meeting with Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted Himachal's need for equitable recognition of its forest cover. He urged inclusion of trees outside forests, advocating for correct assessment, essential for the state's ecological contributions and financial allocations from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)