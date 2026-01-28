Record-breaking Run: 'Border 2' Storms Past Rs 200 Crore Mark

'Border 2', starring Sunny Deol, has set remarkable box office records by crossing the Rs 200-crore mark in just five days since its release. The film, a sequel to the 1997 classic 'Border', debuted on January 23 and has since amassed a total of Rs 216.79 crore in net domestic box office collections.

According to its makers, the film secured Rs 32.10 crore on the opening day and subsequently added Rs 40.59 crore, Rs 57.20 crore, and Rs 63.59 crore over the next three days. Despite a ban in six Gulf nations, including Bahrain and the UAE, owing to its alleged anti-Pakistan stance, 'Border 2' shows no signs of losing momentum.

Produced by T-Series and J P Films, and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the movie continues to draw significant audiences. The drama, set against the backdrop of the famous 1971 India-Pakistan war, also stars Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa, captivating viewers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)