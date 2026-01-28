Border Tensions Fuel Thai Election Strategies

In a strategic shift, Thai lawmaker Phumin Leethiraprasert has changed his party affiliation ahead of the February 8 election, aiming to showcase his decisiveness in the face of border disputes with Cambodia that have troubled his constituents.

Formerly associated with the Pheu Thai party, known for its dominance in Thailand's agrarian northeast, Phumin cites dissatisfaction with the handling of recent border conflicts as a reason for his defection to the Kla Tham Party, allied with ruling Bhumjaithai.

Voters in Kantharalak have voiced frustration over damage and loss of life from recent clashes, leading political parties to capitalize on nationalist sentiments as they gear up for snap polls. The campaign landscape is shifting, with rival parties recalibrating their strategies to align with heightened calls for national security and patriotism.

