Ayushman Bharat: Transforming India's Healthcare Landscape

President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme's achievements during a joint Parliamentary session, citing over 11 crore free medical treatments provided until last year. She underscored the importance of accessible healthcare, especially for the poor and vulnerable, as a central pillar of national development.

During her address, Murmu highlighted the issuance of nearly 1 crore Ayushman Vay Vandana cards, which have helped around 8 lakh elderly citizens access free healthcare services. She commended the progress made through healthcare initiatives and reaffirmed the government's focus on strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure, with 1.80 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs now operational.

The President also praised initiatives like the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and efforts to control Japanese Encephalitis. She noted infrastructure developments in the northeast, such as new medical colleges, and emphasized the government's commitment to women's health. The WHO's declaration of India as a Trachoma-free country marked a milestone in public health, reflecting India's success in combating preventable diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)