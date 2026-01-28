Left Menu

Battle for Silwan: A Story of Evictions and Historical Claims

In Silwan, East Jerusalem, Kayed Rajabi and neighbors face eviction by Israeli settlers, sparking tensions over historical claims and property ownership. The Israeli group Ateret Cohanim has targeted Palestinian homes for takeover, offering compensation which many refuse. This contentious issue at the heart of Palestinian statehood aspirations remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:20 IST
In the contested district of Silwan, located in East Jerusalem south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, tensions have escalated as Kayed Rajabi and his neighbors face eviction orders favoring an Israeli settler organization. This group, Ateret Cohanim, has steadily acquired parts of the Palestinian area since 2004, often through forced evictions.

Rajabi, representing 32 families ordered to vacate, resists offers from settlers to buy his and others' properties. The Israeli Supreme Court's order compels his family to leave by mid-March, amid claims of historical ownership disputes. Settlers assert restoring land to prior Yemeni Jewish ownership; Palestinians contest this narrative.

The broader conflict reflects ongoing Israeli settlement policy in East Jerusalem, exacerbated by recent hostilities. While Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, international recognition falters, leaving the future of Palestinian statehood aspirations in jeopardy. Rajabi and his community continue to defy eviction, despite threats of police enforcement and demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

