Intrigue and Tension: Global News Briefs Unveiled

Global politics continue to stir as Thai legislator Phumin Leethiraprasert changes party allegiance, citing the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia as a pivotal reason. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to face the Senate about the Trump administration's controversial Venezuela policy.

In a significant call for equality, Pope Leo condemned antisemitism and prayed for worldwide peace, aiming to eradicate prejudice. Legal dramas unfolded in France, where an ex-senator was found guilty of drugging a lawmaker, highlighting ongoing concerns about political ethics and accountability.

In other news, geopolitical tension marks the Arctic as France and Denmark strategize defense against growing Russian and Chinese influences. Furthermore, Mother Nature reminds us of her might as Storm Kristin disrupts lives across Portugal, cutting power to thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)