Bomb Threat Hoaxes: A Disruptive Trend in Bihar Courts

On Wednesday, courts in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts were subjected to bomb threats delivered through emails, necessitating swift evacuations and comprehensive search operations by local police forces.

The threats, which were received around noon and 1:45 PM respectively, have been identified as hoaxes, according to Muzaffarpur City SP Mohibullah Ansari. Authorities are currently tracing the emails' origins while bomb disposal and dog squads conducted thorough searches.

Senior officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, oversaw the operations and reassured the public that all security measures were duly followed. Affected court activities include the evacuation and temporary suspension of proceedings in Samastipur, where a meeting of judicial authorities was held in response to the threat.