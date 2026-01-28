Left Menu

Strengthening Disaster Resilience: Army and NDMA Lead Charge

A conclave on disaster resilience was hosted by the Army's Western Command and NDMA in Panchkula to transition from reactive to proactive disaster response. Key figures outlined the importance of preparedness, technological aid, and education in disaster management, and emphasized inter-agency cooperation for better disaster response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:08 IST
Strengthening Disaster Resilience: Army and NDMA Lead Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Army's Western Command, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, organized a significant conclave aimed at bolstering disaster resilience strategies, shifting focus from reactive responses to a more forward-thinking approach. The event, hosted in Chandimandir, brought together leading defense officials, policy makers, and academics.

The conference underscored the critical role of inter-agency cooperation in disaster management. Officials provided insights into the current challenges posed by climate change-related disasters and inadequate air quality, while highlighting the potential for proactive measures in schools and increasing public awareness.

Technological advancements, such as AI-integrated early warning systems and amphibious vehicles, were presented as key tools in effective disaster management. Emphasis was placed on the importance of multi-agency synergy and preparedness exercises to ensure robust responses to future crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

