Strengthening Disaster Resilience: Army and NDMA Lead Charge

The Army's Western Command, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, organized a significant conclave aimed at bolstering disaster resilience strategies, shifting focus from reactive responses to a more forward-thinking approach. The event, hosted in Chandimandir, brought together leading defense officials, policy makers, and academics.

The conference underscored the critical role of inter-agency cooperation in disaster management. Officials provided insights into the current challenges posed by climate change-related disasters and inadequate air quality, while highlighting the potential for proactive measures in schools and increasing public awareness.

Technological advancements, such as AI-integrated early warning systems and amphibious vehicles, were presented as key tools in effective disaster management. Emphasis was placed on the importance of multi-agency synergy and preparedness exercises to ensure robust responses to future crises.

