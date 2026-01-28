Left Menu

Delhi's Underworld Unveiled: Dramatic Police Shootout Ends Manhunt

Three sharpshooters from Wasim Hasmat's gang were arrested after a late-night shootout in Delhi's Rohini. They were wanted for the murder of Sameer, a property dealer, amidst an ongoing gang rivalry. Police recovered weapons and are investigating further to identify other associates involved.

In a dramatic late-night shootout, Delhi police apprehended three sharpshooters linked to the notorious Wasim Hasmat gang. The arrests concluded a fervent manhunt for the killers of Sameer, a property dealer murdered amid an ongoing gang war. Officials confirmed the apprehensions on Wednesday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehman, Adil, and Md Ayan, all in their early twenties and residents of Delhi. Police recovered four .32 bore semi-automatic pistols, along with several cartridges, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

Property dealer Sameer, also known as Kammu Pehalwan, was killed on January 24th in what is believed to be an act of gang rivalry linked to the murder of gang leader Wasim Hasmat. Further investigations are ongoing to trace additional conspirators and the source of the weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

