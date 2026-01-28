Left Menu

Resignation Controversy: Probe into GST Officer's Disability Certificate

Prashant Kumar Singh, former GST Deputy Commissioner, resigned after a controversial comment on CM Yogi Adityanath by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand. Singh is under investigation for allegedly using a fake disability certificate to secure his job. This probe involves multiple health and administrative levels.

Updated: 28-01-2026 20:40 IST
Resignation Controversy: Probe into GST Officer's Disability Certificate
  • India

Prashant Kumar Singh, who recently resigned as Deputy Commissioner of GST, is embroiled in controversy over a possibly fraudulent disability certificate. The resignation came shortly after Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand made contentious remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The legitimacy of Singh's disability certificate, allegedly used to secure his government position, is under investigation. The Mau Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, confirmed the inquiry, which began in 2021 following a complaint. Despite being summoned twice, Singh failed to appear for assessments by the divisional disability medical board.

Singh's resignation was fueled by objections to Avimukteshwaranand's comments and a desire to support the government and constitutional leadership. Meanwhile, the investigation, involving several health authorities, continues, pending further directives to determine the authenticity of his disability claim.

