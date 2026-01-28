Tragic Crash of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Aircraft: Investigations Underway

A tragic incident unfolded in Baramati as the aircraft carrying Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed while attempting to land in poor visibility conditions. The aircraft, a Learjet 45, belonged to VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and carried five individuals, all of whom perished in the crash.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu revealed that the aircraft struggled with visibility, leading to a go-around attempt. Despite clearing for a final landing, it failed to respond to air traffic control, bursting into flames moments after. The Baramati airfield, being uncontrolled, relies on information from Flying Training Organisations.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken charge of the investigation to determine the cause. Emergency services responded promptly, but the crash claimed all lives on board. Regulatory audits had shown no prior issues with the aircraft's airworthiness.

