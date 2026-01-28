Maha Jathara: A Grand Tribal Congregation Reverberating with Devotion

The 'Maha Jathara', one of the world's largest tribal spiritual gatherings honoring goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, commenced at Medaram on Wednesday. Approximately three crore devotees are expected to attend this biennial event.

Traditional rituals began with the installation of deities Saralamma, Govindaraju, and Pagididdaraju at designated altars. On January 29, Goddess Sammakka will also find her place at the site. Devotees, engrossed in devotion, perform rituals, including holy baths and sand idol offerings.

Recognizing the festival's growing prominence, officials have executed comprehensive arrangements. This includes a budget of Rs 150 crore for infrastructural enhancements and deploying novel digital tools like apps and websites for seamless visitor experience. Emphasizing safety and sustainability, these innovations underscore the 'Maha Jathara's' enduring cultural and spiritual significance.

