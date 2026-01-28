Left Menu

U.S. Paves Diplomatic Pathway with Venezuela

The U.S. has opened a productive communication channel with Venezuela's interim leaders, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Following a recent military incursion to capture President Nicolas Maduro, Rubio expressed optimism about establishing a U.S. diplomatic presence in Venezuela soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:16 IST
U.S. Paves Diplomatic Pathway with Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has forged a "very respectful and productive" line of communication with Venezuela's interim leadership, announced U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. This development follows a military operation earlier this month aimed at capturing President Nicolas Maduro.

Addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio expressed confidence that the United States would soon be able to establish a diplomatic presence in Venezuela. The move indicates Washington's further commitment to engaging with the embattled nation's temporary government.

The U.S. efforts come amidst a turbulent political landscape in Venezuela, where the country's leadership remains a contentious issue. Rubio's statements underscore the diplomatic avenues being pursued to stabilize relations and influence the region's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026