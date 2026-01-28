U.S. Paves Diplomatic Pathway with Venezuela

The United States has forged a "very respectful and productive" line of communication with Venezuela's interim leadership, announced U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday. This development follows a military operation earlier this month aimed at capturing President Nicolas Maduro.

Addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio expressed confidence that the United States would soon be able to establish a diplomatic presence in Venezuela. The move indicates Washington's further commitment to engaging with the embattled nation's temporary government.

The U.S. efforts come amidst a turbulent political landscape in Venezuela, where the country's leadership remains a contentious issue. Rubio's statements underscore the diplomatic avenues being pursued to stabilize relations and influence the region's political dynamics.

