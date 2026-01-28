Left Menu

IPS Officer Alleges Unfair Denial of Promotion in Chhattisgarh

IPS officer Dharmendra Singh Chhawai has accused Chhattisgarh authorities of discrimination. Despite no pending legal issues, Chhawai claims he was denied promotion while others with criminal cases were elevated. He has written to the Chief Minister to address this alleged violation of his constitutional rights.

In a bold move, IPS officer Dharmendra Singh Chhawai has claimed discrimination over promotions within the Chhattisgarh police force.

Chhawai asserts that, despite a clean record, he has been bypassed for promotion unlike peers facing legal challenges. His appeal, directed to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, highlights a perceived breach of constitutional rights.

Chhawai's plea brings attention to alleged preferential treatments and calls for transparency in administrative decisions affecting police promotions.

