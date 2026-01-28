IPS Officer Alleges Unfair Denial of Promotion in Chhattisgarh

In a bold move, IPS officer Dharmendra Singh Chhawai has claimed discrimination over promotions within the Chhattisgarh police force.

Chhawai asserts that, despite a clean record, he has been bypassed for promotion unlike peers facing legal challenges. His appeal, directed to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, highlights a perceived breach of constitutional rights.

Chhawai's plea brings attention to alleged preferential treatments and calls for transparency in administrative decisions affecting police promotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)