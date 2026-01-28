Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Pune. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and called for a proper investigation. The incident, which also claimed five other lives, occurred during the landing in Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:46 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her profound shock and grief on Wednesday, following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

The crash occurred in Pune district, leading to the demise of Pawar and five other passengers. The incident took place while the aircraft was landing in Baramati.

Emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation, Banerjee conveyed her condolences to Pawar's family and followers, including his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026