Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Pune. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and called for a proper investigation. The incident, which also claimed five other lives, occurred during the landing in Baramati.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:46 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her profound shock and grief on Wednesday, following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.
The crash occurred in Pune district, leading to the demise of Pawar and five other passengers. The incident took place while the aircraft was landing in Baramati.
Emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation, Banerjee conveyed her condolences to Pawar's family and followers, including his uncle, Sharad Pawar.
