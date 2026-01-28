Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her profound shock and grief on Wednesday, following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

The crash occurred in Pune district, leading to the demise of Pawar and five other passengers. The incident took place while the aircraft was landing in Baramati.

Emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation, Banerjee conveyed her condolences to Pawar's family and followers, including his uncle, Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)