Maharashtra Mourns: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Fatal Air Crash
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol expressed condolences for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in an air crash. Pawar, an influential political figure, had a significant role in Pune's politics. An investigation into the crash is underway by aviation authorities.
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, offered condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, in an air crash. Pawar, a pivotal political figure, left an indelible mark on the state's political landscape, especially in Pune district.
Both Mohol and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu traveled from Delhi to Pune after receiving news of the crash in Baramati. Mohol recalled his previous confrontations with Pawar during Pune's recent municipal elections, where Pawar's NCP contested independently. Despite political differences, Mohol held Pawar in high regard.
An investigation is ongoing, led by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, to determine the cause of the air crash. The incident marked a significant loss in Maharashtra's political sphere.
