Assam's Identity Crisis: Controversy Surrounds Chief Minister's Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at the center of a controversy due to comments regarding the alleged demographic impact of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim migrants.

In defense of his comments, Sarma pointed to a Supreme Court order that highlights similar concerns about the 'silent and invidious demographic invasion' of Assam.

Opposition parties have been vocal in their disapproval, arguing that Sarma's statements exacerbate societal tensions and are politically motivated.

