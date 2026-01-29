Left Menu

Assam's Identity Crisis: Controversy Surrounds Chief Minister's Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sparked controversy by highlighting the issue of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim migration in the state. He defends his remarks, stressing they align with Supreme Court findings on Assam's demographic challenges. Opposition parties have criticized Sarma's statements, accusing him of stirring tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:42 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is at the center of a controversy due to comments regarding the alleged demographic impact of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim migrants.

In defense of his comments, Sarma pointed to a Supreme Court order that highlights similar concerns about the 'silent and invidious demographic invasion' of Assam.

Opposition parties have been vocal in their disapproval, arguing that Sarma's statements exacerbate societal tensions and are politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

