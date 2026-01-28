Gangster Saga: The Assassination Trail

Gurwinder Singh, accused in the high-profile 2020 murder of a cousin of gangster Goldy Brar, was fatally shot near the Senior Superintendent of Police's office in Punjab's Mohali. According to police, the assailants, yet unidentified, attacked Gurwinder after he attended a court hearing with his wife.

Gurwinder, a resident of Rurki Pukhta village, was involved in an opium recovery case and had been receiving threats from Goldy Brar. The attack occurred at 3 pm when Gurwinder was near his vehicle. Witnesses reported hearing shots and seeing the assailants flee the scene.

The police have registered a case under numerous sections, including murder and criminal conspiracy, against Goldy Brar, who is now part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang. The investigation is ongoing, with multiple teams looking to apprehend the perpetrators and uncover the criminal nexus involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)