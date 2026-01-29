Left Menu

Key Accused Retracts Discharge Plea in High-Profile Murder Case

Walmik Karad, accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, has retracted his plea for discharge after charges were framed. The High Court clarified that his application became irrelevant once charges were set. Deshmukh was allegedly murdered over opposition to an extortion attempt on a wind energy company.

In a significant development within the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Walmik Karad, a principal accused, has withdrawn his plea seeking discharge. This action follows the framing of charges against him and other involved parties.

Originally, Karad had taken his plea to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, challenging the decision of a lower court that had dismissed his request. The prosecution emphasized that post-charge framing, such pleas hold no relevance, a stance supported by the high court.

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh, who was a village leader opposing extortion demands on a wind energy project, has drawn considerable attention. Deshmukh's tragic abduction and killing on December 9, 2024, continues to unfold as the court process intensifies.

