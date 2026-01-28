Strengthening US-India Defense Ties: A Collaborative Future

A bipartisan Congressional delegation from the United States recently visited New Delhi, engaging in comprehensive discussions with Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The talks emphasized enhancing the defense and strategic partnership between the U.S. and India.

Led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Michael Rogers and Ranking Member Adam Smith, the delegation highlighted the importance of defense technology collaboration and co-production to support shared security goals. The meetings also focused on a newly inked 10-year Major Defence Partnership framework, furthering India-U.S. defense industry cooperation.

The U.S. embassy underscored the necessity of sustained engagement, which would advance defense cooperation and regional stability. The discussions aligned with India's defense modernization initiatives, reinforcing the strategic alliance essential for economic and national security benefits.