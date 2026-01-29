Left Menu

FBI Probes Georgia's 2020 Election Interference Allegations

The FBI is searching a Fulton County election office regarding potential election interference in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump, who lost the election, later regained office in 2024. The investigation involves unsuccessful attempts by Trump to overturn the election result in Georgia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:19 IST
The FBI executed a search warrant at a Fulton County election office in Georgia, investigating alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election that President Donald Trump lost.

Agents searched the Fulton County Election Hub, a facility opened in 2023, although county officials have yet to comment. The U.S. Justice Department also did not respond to inquiries.

The inquiry ties back to Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election outcome, following his pressure on Georgia officials to alter the results. His legal challenge of election interference was dismissed due to complications involving the prosecutor.

