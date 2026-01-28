Massive Drug Bust: Mephedrone Factory Uncovered in Rajasthan

A police operation led by Agar Malwa authorities in Madhya Pradesh has uncovered a significant Mephedrone manufacturing facility in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan. Acting on intelligence, a team arrested two individuals, seizing drugs valued at nearly Rs 5 crore, alongside equipment and chemicals used in the production process. The raid is among the largest drug busts in the region.

The operation follows the arrest of smuggler Faizan Abdul Mannan in January, who was caught with 330 grams of Mephedrone. Investigations revealed the supply chain passing through Tahir Khan, resident of Jhalawar, prompting a raid on Khan's property in Ghatakhedi village. During the raid, the factory was found locked from the outside in an attempt to evade law enforcement detection.

Police confiscated approximately 2 kg of Mephedrone, 1 kg of smack, 2 kg of ketamine, various chemicals, and manufacturing machinery. Notably, a loaded gun and an airgun were also recovered. Authorities are actively searching for Tahir Khan and continue their investigations into the extent of the operation.

