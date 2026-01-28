Congo's Mineral Deal Sparks Controversy Amid Rebel Tensions

Controversy has erupted over a strategic mineral agreement between the U.S. and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Alliance Fleuve Congo, calling it deeply flawed and unconstitutional. The deal, designed to enhance U.S. access to Congo's key minerals, faces criticism over transparency and legal compliance.

Nangaa's comments arrive amid heightened tensions, as eastern Congo remains volatile following M23's seizure of Goma. His claims of potential disputes due to overlapping mining rights agreements cast doubt on the deal's viability. However, the Congolese presidency dismissed these concerns as speculative, insisting on their commitment to respect legally binding contracts.

Additionally, allegations of foreign influence persist, with accusations of Rwanda's covert support for M23, further complicating the conflict dynamics. Despite reports of improved conditions in rebel-held regions, Nangaa accuses Kinshasa of stalling peace efforts, hinting at possible future actions should violence persist.