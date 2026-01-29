Schumer Sets Conditions for DHS Funding Amidst Immigration Debate

In a heated political standoff, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer calls for heightened scrutiny over federal immigration agents, linking it to the extension of government funding past the impending weekend deadline.

Schumer emphasizes the necessity for immigration agents to adopt body cameras and adhere to stricter use-of-force protocols, similar to local police guidelines. This move comes as Democrats resist approving funding through September without curbing President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration measures spearheaded by ICE.

The impending deadline poses a threat of a government shutdown if no deal is reached. Schumer hints at bipartisan support, with some Republicans possibly backing their stance, potentially allowing progress on significant legislation while seeking a bipartisan compromise on DHS policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)