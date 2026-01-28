Left Menu

Assam Cabinet Enhances Employment Opportunities for Moran Community

The Assam Cabinet has approved registration for the Moran community from Arunachal Pradesh in Tinsukia employment exchanges. This decision aims to boost employment opportunities. The cabinet also announced OBC quota reservations for the Chutia community and raised funds for development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-01-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 08:57 IST
Assam Cabinet Enhances Employment Opportunities for Moran Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet has taken a significant step by approving the registration of people from the Moran community, residing in Arunachal Pradesh, at the employment exchanges in Tinsukia district, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This initiative aims to improve employment opportunities for the community.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the cabinet's decision during a press conference, emphasizing that those from the Moran community will be able to participate in government recruitment and employment initiatives. This move comes as a boost to access formal employment channels within Assam.

In other developments, the Assam cabinet reserved one post in state civil and police services recruitment for the Chutia community under the OBC quota, and approved de-reservation of parts of Village Grazing Reserves for indigenous settlements. Furthermore, the cabinet agreed on raising a Rs 200.36 crore loan for various projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026