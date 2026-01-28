Assam Cabinet Enhances Employment Opportunities for Moran Community

The Assam cabinet has taken a significant step by approving the registration of people from the Moran community, residing in Arunachal Pradesh, at the employment exchanges in Tinsukia district, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This initiative aims to improve employment opportunities for the community.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the cabinet's decision during a press conference, emphasizing that those from the Moran community will be able to participate in government recruitment and employment initiatives. This move comes as a boost to access formal employment channels within Assam.

In other developments, the Assam cabinet reserved one post in state civil and police services recruitment for the Chutia community under the OBC quota, and approved de-reservation of parts of Village Grazing Reserves for indigenous settlements. Furthermore, the cabinet agreed on raising a Rs 200.36 crore loan for various projects.

