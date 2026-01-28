Assam Cabinet Boosts Employment Opportunities for Moran Community

The Assam government has taken a significant step by allowing the registration of Moran community members, residing in Arunachal Pradesh, in the Tinsukia district employment exchanges, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday. This move is anticipated to boost employment prospects for the community.

In another development, the Assam cabinet has reserved positions in the state civil and police services for the Chutia community under the OBC quota for the next five Combined Competitive Examinations, further enhancing their socio-economic standing.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved the de-reservation of parts of the Village Grazing Reserve in Dibrugarh for indigenous settlement, along with sanctioning a Rs 200.36 crore loan for 27 projects, and expanding healthcare scheme coverage to local representatives.