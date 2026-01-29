Left Menu

Tech Titans Eye Historic $60 Billion Investment in OpenAI

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly in discussions to jointly invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, aiming to bolster the AI giant's capabilities. Nvidia may invest up to $30 billion, Microsoft under $10 billion, and Amazon over $10 billion. OpenAI faces increased operational costs amidst mounting competitive pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly considering a substantial collective investment in the artificial intelligence leader OpenAI, according to The Information. The proposed funding, amounting to $60 billion, highlights the tech industry's soaring interest in advancing AI capabilities.

Nvidia, a current stakeholder whose hardware supports OpenAI's operations, is potentially increasing its stake with an investment of up to $30 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft, a longstanding supporter, might invest less than $10 billion. Amazon, a prospective new investor, could contribute more than $10 billion, possibly raising its investment to over $20 billion.

The investment discussions indicate pressure on OpenAI to maintain its competitive edge as outlined by parallel negotiations with Amazon regarding cloud service expansion and potential commercial agreements. OpenAI also faces significant operational costs in AI model training, compounded by increased competition from Google's Alphabet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

