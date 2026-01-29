Tech Titans Eye Historic $60 Billion Investment in OpenAI

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly considering a substantial collective investment in the artificial intelligence leader OpenAI, according to The Information. The proposed funding, amounting to $60 billion, highlights the tech industry's soaring interest in advancing AI capabilities.

Nvidia, a current stakeholder whose hardware supports OpenAI's operations, is potentially increasing its stake with an investment of up to $30 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft, a longstanding supporter, might invest less than $10 billion. Amazon, a prospective new investor, could contribute more than $10 billion, possibly raising its investment to over $20 billion.

The investment discussions indicate pressure on OpenAI to maintain its competitive edge as outlined by parallel negotiations with Amazon regarding cloud service expansion and potential commercial agreements. OpenAI also faces significant operational costs in AI model training, compounded by increased competition from Google's Alphabet.

(With inputs from agencies.)