Tech Titans Eye Massive Investment in OpenAI

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly in advanced discussions to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI. According to The Information, these tech giants show strong interest in the AI firm, known for its innovative models and technologies.

Nvidia, a key player and current investor in OpenAI, is believed to be considering a substantial investment of up to $30 billion, sources say. Microsoft, remarkably known for its exclusive rights to distribute OpenAI models, is planning to invest less than $10 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon is looking to enter as a major player with an investment possibly exceeding $20 billion.

OpenAI is said to be nearing formal agreements with these corporations as they prepare their term sheets. Despite efforts to reach them, all parties, including Reuters, were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)