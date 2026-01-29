Left Menu

Tech Titans Eye Massive Investment in OpenAI

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly in discussions to invest a combined $60 billion in OpenAI. Nvidia may invest up to $30 billion, Microsoft under $10 billion, and Amazon potentially over $20 billion. This significant investment could bolster OpenAI's capabilities, reflecting these companies' strategic interests in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 08:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly in advanced discussions to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI. According to The Information, these tech giants show strong interest in the AI firm, known for its innovative models and technologies.

Nvidia, a key player and current investor in OpenAI, is believed to be considering a substantial investment of up to $30 billion, sources say. Microsoft, remarkably known for its exclusive rights to distribute OpenAI models, is planning to invest less than $10 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon is looking to enter as a major player with an investment possibly exceeding $20 billion.

OpenAI is said to be nearing formal agreements with these corporations as they prepare their term sheets. Despite efforts to reach them, all parties, including Reuters, were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

