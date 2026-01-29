Tech Titans Eye Massive Investment in OpenAI
Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly in discussions to invest a combined $60 billion in OpenAI. Nvidia may invest up to $30 billion, Microsoft under $10 billion, and Amazon potentially over $20 billion. This significant investment could bolster OpenAI's capabilities, reflecting these companies' strategic interests in AI technology.
Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are reportedly in advanced discussions to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI. According to The Information, these tech giants show strong interest in the AI firm, known for its innovative models and technologies.
Nvidia, a key player and current investor in OpenAI, is believed to be considering a substantial investment of up to $30 billion, sources say. Microsoft, remarkably known for its exclusive rights to distribute OpenAI models, is planning to invest less than $10 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon is looking to enter as a major player with an investment possibly exceeding $20 billion.
OpenAI is said to be nearing formal agreements with these corporations as they prepare their term sheets. Despite efforts to reach them, all parties, including Reuters, were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nvidia
- Amazon
- Microsoft
- OpenAI
- investment
- AI
- technology
- billion
- models
- cloud
ALSO READ
Asian Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Investment Boom
Airtel's Creative Boost: Free Adobe Express for Millions
Steady Gains in China's Non-Ferrous and Property Stocks Offset Tech Slides
Safonov's Chance for PSG's Top Goalkeeper Spot Uncertain After Newcastle Draw
Tech Titans Eye Historic $60 Billion Investment in OpenAI