Taiwan’s Military Drill: Drones, Missiles, and Modern Defense Against Potential Chinese Assault

Taiwan's military conducted a significant defense drill on Thursday, simulating a Chinese assault from the sea. The exercise involved integrating shore-launched missiles, drones, and fast patrol boats to repel a hypothetical invasion attempt. This event marks the first time such a drill was conducted openly in front of media representatives.

This drill comes amid heightened tensions, as China regards Taiwan as its territory and has not renounced the use of force to annex the island. Taiwan, however, asserts its independence, with its government emphasizing that only the island's people can determine their future. The drill also served as a prelude to Taiwan's routine exercises ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The simulated scenario took place at the Zuoying naval base, imagining a situation where Taiwan detected an unknown vessel off its coast. In response, drones were deployed for investigation, followed by fast missile-armed patrol boats, and sniper support further escalated the defensive tactics. The exercise underscores Taiwan's strategic preparation and combat realism, aligning with its modern defense initiatives.

