Panic Sweeps Delhi: Schools Hit by Hoax Bomb Threats
Five schools in Delhi were targeted with bomb threats that were later deemed hoaxes. Security agencies conducted thorough searches, and no suspicious items were found. Schools issued alerts to parents, and evacuation protocols were triggered. Authorities are investigating the origin of the threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Five schools in the national capital were thrown into a state of panic on Thursday morning after receiving bomb threats via email.
The threats prompted immediate action from security agencies, including a thorough inspection of the premises. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed that the alerts were hoaxes after conducting extensive searches.
Parents were promptly informed, and evacuation protocols were enforced as a precaution. Authorities have launched an investigation to find the source of these alarming threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)