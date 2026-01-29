Panic Sweeps Delhi: Schools Hit by Hoax Bomb Threats

Five schools in the national capital were thrown into a state of panic on Thursday morning after receiving bomb threats via email.

The threats prompted immediate action from security agencies, including a thorough inspection of the premises. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed that the alerts were hoaxes after conducting extensive searches.

Parents were promptly informed, and evacuation protocols were enforced as a precaution. Authorities have launched an investigation to find the source of these alarming threats.

