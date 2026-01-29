Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts UGC Regulations Citing Cultural Division

Union minister Giriraj Singh praised the Supreme Court's decision to halt the University Grants Commission's Equity Regulations, which were criticized for dividing Sanatan Dharma and posing potential threats to cultural unity. The Supreme Court found the regulations vague and capable of misuse, postponing their implementation pending further review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:04 IST
Supreme Court Halts UGC Regulations Citing Cultural Division
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has halted the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations, which have been critiqued for creating divisions within Sanatan Dharma. This decision, welcomed by Union minister Giriraj Singh, highlights concerns over cultural unity and the safeguarding of Sanatan values.

The apex court expressed that the regulations, which aim to prevent caste-based discrimination, are vague and potentially open to misuse, which could dangerously fragment society. Minister Singh praised the court on social media, emphasizing the importance of this move in maintaining cultural cohesion across India, aligning with the government's vision of inclusive development.

This ruling follows a series of protests and pleas against the regulations, which were viewed as excluding certain categories from institutional protection. In response, the court has asked for the regulations to be reviewed by a committee of eminent jurists. The 2026 regulations are now in abeyance, with the 2012 rules remaining in effect until the next hearing in March.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026