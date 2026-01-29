Supreme Court Halts UGC Regulations Citing Cultural Division

The Supreme Court of India has halted the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Equity Regulations, which have been critiqued for creating divisions within Sanatan Dharma. This decision, welcomed by Union minister Giriraj Singh, highlights concerns over cultural unity and the safeguarding of Sanatan values.

The apex court expressed that the regulations, which aim to prevent caste-based discrimination, are vague and potentially open to misuse, which could dangerously fragment society. Minister Singh praised the court on social media, emphasizing the importance of this move in maintaining cultural cohesion across India, aligning with the government's vision of inclusive development.

This ruling follows a series of protests and pleas against the regulations, which were viewed as excluding certain categories from institutional protection. In response, the court has asked for the regulations to be reviewed by a committee of eminent jurists. The 2026 regulations are now in abeyance, with the 2012 rules remaining in effect until the next hearing in March.