Minneapolis Mobilizes: Resistance Against Immigration Crackdown

In recent weeks, Minneapolis has become a battleground, with the shrill sounds of whistles and honking horns echoing through its streets. This noise accompanies the movements of federal immigration agents as part of the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge.

A diverse coalition, including teachers, business owners, and parents, has sprung into action, forming sprawling networks aimed at protecting immigrants facing intense scrutiny from federal forces. Despite the White House's recent attempts to adopt a more conciliatory tone following the killing of Alex Pretti, the grassroots pushback remains relentless.

This resistance began with sparse arrests in December but has since intensified, with thousands detained. The enforcement measures have disrupted community life, with immigrant neighborhoods facing fear and uncertainty over daily activities like sending children to school or operating businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)