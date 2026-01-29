Left Menu

High Court Clears Accused in High-Profile Suicide Abetment Case

The Kerala High Court discharged Safwan Adhur, accused of abetment of suicide, citing that his utterance 'go away and die' was made in the heat of the moment. The court emphasized intention over perception, dismissing charges under Section 306 and 204 IPC related to a woman's suicide.

The Kerala High Court has cleared Safwan Adhur of charges related to the abetment of suicide, highlighting a crucial legal precedent. The court determined that his comment, 'go away and die,' uttered during a quarrel, lacked the intent necessary for abetment charges.

In its ruling, the court emphasized the importance of the accused's intention over the deceased's perception. The case involved the tragic suicide of a woman and her young daughter, which led to serious charges against Adhur by the local court in Kasaragod.

The High Court's decision overturned the Additional District and Sessions Court's intent to frame charges under IPC Sections 306 and 204, citing the absence of malicious intent. This ruling sets a significant example for future cases involving similar circumstances.

