Supreme Court Reviews Stray Dog Orders Amid Rising Dog Bite Concerns

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on several pleas to modify past orders in the stray dogs case. Concerns about rising dog-bite incidents in key areas prompted the court to order relocation, sterilization, and clearer shelter provisions for stray dogs, emphasizing swift processing by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:55 IST
The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on multiple petitions seeking changes to previous orders regarding stray dogs, after a session in which critical evidence was presented.

Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria presided over the hearing, engaging with arguments from key stakeholders, including amicus curiae and state representatives. Notable issues discussed included the removal and sheltering of stray animals, with pointed questions directed at compliance and policy execution.

The court highlighted the urgent need for states and the Animal Welfare Board of India to act swiftly in processing and responding to related applications amid a surge following recent mandates, while voicing clear dissatisfaction with inadequate sterilization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

