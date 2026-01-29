Left Menu

EU Implements New Sanctions Against Iran Amid Ongoing Protests

The European Union has imposed new sanctions targeting individuals and groups involved in Iran's crackdown on protesters and its support for Russia. EU foreign ministers are also planning to classify Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, signaling a significant shift in their policy towards Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:05 IST
EU Implements New Sanctions Against Iran Amid Ongoing Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union foreign ministers imposed new sanctions against Iran on Thursday, focusing on individuals and entities playing a role in the country's harsh response to protests. The sanctions also address Iran's backing of Russia.

In a significant political move, EU ministers are on the verge of reaching a consensus to label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This step would place the group alongside entities such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, marking a major policy shift in European interactions with Iran's regime.

This decision represents a symbolic change in the EU's approach to dealing with Iran while emphasizing the bloc's condemnation of Iran's internal and external policies.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026