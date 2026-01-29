EU Implements New Sanctions Against Iran Amid Ongoing Protests

The European Union foreign ministers imposed new sanctions against Iran on Thursday, focusing on individuals and entities playing a role in the country's harsh response to protests. The sanctions also address Iran's backing of Russia.

In a significant political move, EU ministers are on the verge of reaching a consensus to label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This step would place the group alongside entities such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, marking a major policy shift in European interactions with Iran's regime.

This decision represents a symbolic change in the EU's approach to dealing with Iran while emphasizing the bloc's condemnation of Iran's internal and external policies.