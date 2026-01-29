EU Implements New Sanctions Against Iran Amid Ongoing Protests
The European Union has imposed new sanctions targeting individuals and groups involved in Iran's crackdown on protesters and its support for Russia. EU foreign ministers are also planning to classify Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, signaling a significant shift in their policy towards Iran.
The European Union foreign ministers imposed new sanctions against Iran on Thursday, focusing on individuals and entities playing a role in the country's harsh response to protests. The sanctions also address Iran's backing of Russia.
In a significant political move, EU ministers are on the verge of reaching a consensus to label Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. This step would place the group alongside entities such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, marking a major policy shift in European interactions with Iran's regime.
This decision represents a symbolic change in the EU's approach to dealing with Iran while emphasizing the bloc's condemnation of Iran's internal and external policies.