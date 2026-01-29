Iran Strengthens Defense with New Drone Fleet Amid Tensions

In a reinforcement of its military capabilities, Iran has outfitted its army with a fleet of 1,000 drones. This strategic expansion comes amidst escalating tensions with the United States, as President Donald Trump has warned of potential military action if Iran does not comply with a nuclear agreement.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency broke the news on Thursday, detailing the circumstances of the military enhancement. The drones are intended to bolster Iran's rapid combat abilities, offering a significant technological edge in defense response capabilities.

Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami expressed strong assertions about Iran's military posture, emphasizing readiness to deliver a substantial retaliatory strike against any form of aggression. This development signals Tehran's intention to maintain vigilance against growing threats in the region.