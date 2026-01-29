Espionage Scandal: Turkish Authorities Arrest Six in Iranian Spy Network

Turkish authorities have made a significant breakthrough in an espionage case, arresting six individuals, including an Iranian national, on political and military espionage charges for Iran. The coordinated raids spanned five provinces and were reported by state broadcaster TRT.

According to TRT, these suspects are accused of collecting intelligence on military bases and sensitive locations within Turkey and beyond, purportedly in collaboration with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence agents. Allegations against them include reconnaissance activities around the NATO-run Incirlik air base and involvement in the shipment of drones through Turkey for third-country use, with information being shared with Iranian intelligence.

The development comes amid heightened unrest in Iran, the most significant since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As U.S. pressure mounts on Iran to negotiate its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is scheduled to visit Turkey for talks with counterpart Hakan Fidan, focusing on regional tensions.

