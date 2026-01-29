Left Menu

Espionage Scandal: Turkish Authorities Arrest Six in Iranian Spy Network

Six individuals, including an Iranian national, were arrested in Turkey on charges of political and military espionage for Iran. The suspects allegedly gathered information on military bases and sensitive sites, collaborating with Iran's Revolutionary Guard intelligence wing. They were also involved in drone shipments through Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:30 IST
Espionage Scandal: Turkish Authorities Arrest Six in Iranian Spy Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish authorities have made a significant breakthrough in an espionage case, arresting six individuals, including an Iranian national, on political and military espionage charges for Iran. The coordinated raids spanned five provinces and were reported by state broadcaster TRT.

According to TRT, these suspects are accused of collecting intelligence on military bases and sensitive locations within Turkey and beyond, purportedly in collaboration with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence agents. Allegations against them include reconnaissance activities around the NATO-run Incirlik air base and involvement in the shipment of drones through Turkey for third-country use, with information being shared with Iranian intelligence.

The development comes amid heightened unrest in Iran, the most significant since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As U.S. pressure mounts on Iran to negotiate its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is scheduled to visit Turkey for talks with counterpart Hakan Fidan, focusing on regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026