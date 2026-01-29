Left Menu

DPIIT Proposes Major Design Law Reforms, Opens Door to Global Treaties

A landmark proposal is the extension of design protection to virtual designs, through substantive changes to the definitions of "article" and "design".

New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:12 IST
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry has released a Concept Note proposing sweeping amendments to the Designs Act, 2000, aimed at modernising India’s design protection regime and aligning it with international best practices.

In a significant policy signal, the Concept Note also proposes India’s accession to the Riyadh Design Law Treaty (DLT) and the Hague Agreement on the International Registration of Industrial Designs, a move that could dramatically simplify global design protection for Indian creators and businesses.

Design law for the digital era

Anchored in the Prime Minister’s vision of “Design in India, Design for the World”, the proposed reforms seek to future-proof India’s design ecosystem amid rapid growth in digital innovation, virtual products, and immersive consumer experiences.

A landmark proposal is the extension of design protection to virtual designs, through substantive changes to the definitions of “article” and “design”. This would bring India’s law in step with emerging global practices and benefit sectors such as UI/UX design, digital fashion, gaming, animation, AR/VR and the metaverse economy.

Key reforms proposed

The Concept Note outlines a comprehensive package of changes, including:

  • Design protection for virtual and digital designs

  • Introduction of a 12-month grace period

  • Deferred publication of designs for up to 30 months

  • Timeline relief provisions aligned with the Design Law Treaty

  • Introduction of statutory damages to strengthen enforcement

  • Revision of the term of protection

  • Multiple design filings through a single application

  • Division of applications for greater filing flexibility

  • Other procedural and substantive changes aligned with the DLT and Hague Agreement

These reforms aim to reduce compliance burdens, improve legal certainty, and make India a more attractive destination for design-driven innovation and investment.

Public consultation invited

DPIIT has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders, including designers, startups, MSMEs, industry bodies, legal professionals and academia, to support further deliberations and the detailed drafting of legislative amendments.

The Concept Note has been placed in the public domain for consultation and is available on the official DPIIT website.

Call to action: designers and industry urged to engage

With design increasingly central to competitiveness in manufacturing, technology and creative industries, DPIIT has encouraged stakeholders to participate early in the consultation process to help shape a modern, globally aligned design law that supports innovation, export growth and creative excellence.

 

