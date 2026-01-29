Left Menu

Aerial Afforestation: Green Coverage Expansion in Trikuta Hills

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has launched a winter plantation drive in Trikuta hills, Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at ecological restoration via aerial seed dispersal. Targeting 83 hectares, the initiative deploys diverse plant species to boost green cover, complementing the board's other eco-friendly measures, including solar energy and waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:35 IST
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has initiated an ambitious winter plantation drive alongside aerial seed dispersal to rejuvenate the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. This move targets 83 hectares, covering various locations, aiming for enhanced ecological restoration in these challenging terrains.

The plantation effort involves sowing seeds of diverse plant species such as Amla, Anaar, and Gulmohar to augment the area's green cover. This week-long aerial seeding takes advantage of optimal weather conditions for improved seed germination and ecological success. Despite difficult terrains, previous efforts showed a promising regeneration success rate of around three percent.

Aligned with other eco-responsible initiatives like solar energy adoption and waste management, the board's comprehensive efforts demonstrate a commitment towards preserving the ecological balance of this sacred region, commented Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

