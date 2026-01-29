Aerial Afforestation: Green Coverage Expansion in Trikuta Hills

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has initiated an ambitious winter plantation drive alongside aerial seed dispersal to rejuvenate the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir. This move targets 83 hectares, covering various locations, aiming for enhanced ecological restoration in these challenging terrains.

The plantation effort involves sowing seeds of diverse plant species such as Amla, Anaar, and Gulmohar to augment the area's green cover. This week-long aerial seeding takes advantage of optimal weather conditions for improved seed germination and ecological success. Despite difficult terrains, previous efforts showed a promising regeneration success rate of around three percent.

Aligned with other eco-responsible initiatives like solar energy adoption and waste management, the board's comprehensive efforts demonstrate a commitment towards preserving the ecological balance of this sacred region, commented Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

