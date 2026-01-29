Elderly Woman Deceived in Jewelry Theft Scam at Market

In a recent incident in Palghar, two men have been arrested for allegedly deceiving a senior citizen and stealing her gold jewelry worth Rs 3.5 lakh. The accused approached 73-year-old Hansi Devi Kundansinh Rautela while she was shopping at the Boisar vegetable market, claiming they could polish her jewelry.

Rautela entrusted them with her gold chain and four bangles, only to be returned a bundle wrapped in a handkerchief. Upon reaching home, she discovered the bundle contained only sheets of paper. Following her complaint, the local authorities registered a case, and a special investigation team was formed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh stated that Dhiraj alias Papa Rajaram Rathod and Dinesh Hiralal Solanki were identified and arrested based on intelligence and technical analysis. The stolen jewelry was recovered, and further investigations revealed that both men had prior offenses.

