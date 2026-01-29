Left Menu

Elderly Woman Deceived in Jewelry Theft Scam at Market

Two men were arrested in Palghar for allegedly stealing gold jewelry worth Rs 3.5 lakh from a senior citizen under the guise of polishing it. The accused, who own an eatery, approached the victim at a market. Following a complaint, a police investigation led to the arrest and jewelry recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:58 IST
Elderly Woman Deceived in Jewelry Theft Scam at Market
jewelry
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident in Palghar, two men have been arrested for allegedly deceiving a senior citizen and stealing her gold jewelry worth Rs 3.5 lakh. The accused approached 73-year-old Hansi Devi Kundansinh Rautela while she was shopping at the Boisar vegetable market, claiming they could polish her jewelry.

Rautela entrusted them with her gold chain and four bangles, only to be returned a bundle wrapped in a handkerchief. Upon reaching home, she discovered the bundle contained only sheets of paper. Following her complaint, the local authorities registered a case, and a special investigation team was formed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh stated that Dhiraj alias Papa Rajaram Rathod and Dinesh Hiralal Solanki were identified and arrested based on intelligence and technical analysis. The stolen jewelry was recovered, and further investigations revealed that both men had prior offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026