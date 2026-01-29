Karnataka Police's New Leave Policy: A Boost for Work-Life Balance

Officers and staff of the Karnataka police will now enjoy leave privileges on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries, fostering a healthier work-life balance. This development follows a circular issued by Karnataka DGP M A Saleem on Thursday.

The circular underlines the importance of marking special occasions like birthdays and wedding anniversaries for police personnel, who are committed to public safety and law enforcement under challenging conditions. By granting leave, officers can rejuvenate emotionally, spend invaluable time with their families, and sustain a balanced life between professional responsibilities and personal matters.

The circular highlights that this initiative not only lifts morale and reduces stress but also enhances overall job satisfaction and productivity. It acknowledges the sacrifices of the police force, bolsters loyalty, and strengthens commitment. As a result, better discipline and efficiency in service are anticipated, according to the circular. The DGP has instructed all unit heads to approve leave requests for occasions like birthdays and wedding anniversaries, as requested by the officers and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)