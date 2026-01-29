EU Hits Iran with Sanctions: A Global Response to Protest Crackdown

The European Union announced new sanctions targeting 15 Iranian officials and six organizations, including key figures within the Revolutionary Guard. The decision underscores a strong Western response to Tehran's harsh suppression of protests, where activists report over 6,300 deaths.

These measures heighten international pressure on Iran, coinciding with U.S. military maneuvers in the Middle East as tensions rise. Iran's Revolutionary Guard, singled out for its role in the protests, faces being labeled as terrorists by the EU, a move France initially hesitated to support.

The situation remains tense, with Iran warning of military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil passage. This development could potentially disrupt oil traffic, amplifying the geopolitical stakes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)