Illegal Codeine Operation Busted: Prime Accused Arrested

Pankaj Kumar, the prime accused in the illegal sale of codeine-based cough syrup, was arrested near Hadiya crossing in Basti district. He is alleged to have operated the illicit business with the involvement of a drug inspector. Authorities are investigating further connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:05 IST
Pankaj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, authorities apprehended Pankaj Kumar, the suspected mastermind behind the illegal distribution of codeine-based cough syrup in the Basti district. His arrest occurred near the Hadiya crossing, following an extensive manhunt initiated after a case was filed against him on December 8.

Kumar is linked to Ganpati Pharma, which allegedly ran the illicit operation with the aid of a drug department inspector. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details about this collusion, as stated by police officials in a briefing.

Originally a resident of Varanasi district, Kumar had evaded capture for several days before law enforcement managed to detain him. Authorities remain focused on unraveling the network behind the flourishing illegal trade.

