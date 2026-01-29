Illegal Codeine Operation Busted: Prime Accused Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, authorities apprehended Pankaj Kumar, the suspected mastermind behind the illegal distribution of codeine-based cough syrup in the Basti district. His arrest occurred near the Hadiya crossing, following an extensive manhunt initiated after a case was filed against him on December 8.

Kumar is linked to Ganpati Pharma, which allegedly ran the illicit operation with the aid of a drug department inspector. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details about this collusion, as stated by police officials in a briefing.

Originally a resident of Varanasi district, Kumar had evaded capture for several days before law enforcement managed to detain him. Authorities remain focused on unraveling the network behind the flourishing illegal trade.