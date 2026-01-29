Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Gaushalas on Highways to Curb Stray Animal Crisis

The Supreme Court has instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to consider establishing gaushalas under CSR duties to manage stray animals on highways. Despite some progress, the court expressed dissatisfaction with state efforts to handle stray animals, highlighting deficiencies in sterilization and app development for reporting sightings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:20 IST
Supreme Court Orders Gaushalas on Highways to Curb Stray Animal Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to consider building gaushalas, or cowsheds, as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to manage the issue of stray animals on highways. This decision comes amid ongoing deficiencies from states, such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, in complying with court-directed measures.

A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and others noted that efforts like sterilizing 100 stray dogs daily were insufficient. They suggested setting up gaushalas every 50 kilometers and developing an app for reporting stray animal sightings. Despite some progress, the Supreme Court is dissatisfied with the pace and effectiveness of these measures across various states.

Additional concerns were raised about inaccurate data on stray dog sterilizations and logistics like vehicle availability for animal capture. The court's emphasis is on the long-term mitigation of the growing stray animal population, urging states to act swiftly and effectively to prevent further mishaps on highways and in public areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026