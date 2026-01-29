Supreme Court Orders Gaushalas on Highways to Curb Stray Animal Crisis

The Supreme Court has urged the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to consider building gaushalas, or cowsheds, as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to manage the issue of stray animals on highways. This decision comes amid ongoing deficiencies from states, such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, in complying with court-directed measures.

A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and others noted that efforts like sterilizing 100 stray dogs daily were insufficient. They suggested setting up gaushalas every 50 kilometers and developing an app for reporting stray animal sightings. Despite some progress, the Supreme Court is dissatisfied with the pace and effectiveness of these measures across various states.

Additional concerns were raised about inaccurate data on stray dog sterilizations and logistics like vehicle availability for animal capture. The court's emphasis is on the long-term mitigation of the growing stray animal population, urging states to act swiftly and effectively to prevent further mishaps on highways and in public areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)