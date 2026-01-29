Political Alliance: Can Vijay's TVK and Congress Revive Tamil Nadu Glory?

In a bid to rejuvenate Congress's influence in Tamil Nadu, S A Chandrasekhar, father of actor-politician Vijay, proposes an alliance between Congress and his son's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Chandrasekhar emphasized that such a coalition could restore Congress's political glory, as he suggested during an event in Tiruvarur.

However, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai countered, highlighting that Congress is already empowered under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, expressing gratitude yet politely declining the offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)