Political Alliance: Can Vijay's TVK and Congress Revive Tamil Nadu Glory?

Vijay's father, S A Chandrasekhar, urges Congress to ally with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for revived electoral glory in Tamil Nadu. Chandrasekhar believes such a partnership could restore Congress's influence, despite TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai's opinion that their party is already energized by leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:11 IST
In a bid to rejuvenate Congress's influence in Tamil Nadu, S A Chandrasekhar, father of actor-politician Vijay, proposes an alliance between Congress and his son's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Chandrasekhar emphasized that such a coalition could restore Congress's political glory, as he suggested during an event in Tiruvarur.

However, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai countered, highlighting that Congress is already empowered under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, expressing gratitude yet politely declining the offer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

