Stepfather Arrested for Tragic Death of Two-Year-Old in Ballabgarh

A 36-year-old man, Ranbir Singh, was arrested for allegedly killing his two-year-old stepson by throwing him to the ground in Ballabgarh. Initially claiming the child fell down the stairs, the truth emerged during a police investigation. Singh's confession revealed a deep-seated animosity towards his stepchildren.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:44 IST
A 36-year-old man named Ranbir Singh has been arrested for the alleged murder of his two-year-old stepson in Ballabgarh, as reported by Faridabad police on Thursday. Singh, who hails from Sishta village in Uttar Pradesh, reportedly threw the child to the ground on January 25, leading to the child's death.

Authorities have disclosed that Singh initially misleadingly told his wife the toddler had fallen down the stairs. Despite initially handing the body over to the family post-mortem and registering no case, police investigations later uncovered evidence of murder, leading to Singh's arrest and a filed FIR at Sector 58 police station.

During interrogation, Singh, who married the boy's mother in November and resided on Sikri Mohalla Road, confessed to disliking his stepchildren. This animosity allegedly motivated him to kill the young boy by separating him from others before committing the crime, according to a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

